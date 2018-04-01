Wrongful death suit filed in fatal dog-mauling case

ROGERSVILLE (AP) — The son of a southwest Missouri man who was killed in a dog attack has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the suit was filed Thursday in Christian County.

Eighty-five-year-old Werner Vogt was attacked in November 2015 while riding his bicycle in a wooded area of Christian County. He died several weeks later.

The sheriff's office used DNA testing to link two boxers that lived nearby to the attack. Sheriff's investigators also discovered that the owners got rid of the boxers afterward. The new owners said they didn't know anything until after investigators arrived to take DNA samples.

Attorney Jim Corbett says the dogs should be confiscated or euthanized. The suit also seeks to recover medical expenses and other damages from the dogs' original owners.