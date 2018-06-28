WWI Museum Gets A Tank
WWI museum acquires a tank KANSAS CITY (AP) - The National World War One Museum has added a tank to its collection of war artifacts. Officials this week struck an agreement with a private dealer in Missoula, Montana, to purchase a French-made Renault FT-17. The tank saw battle on the western front in 1918, the final year of the war. Scribbed inside the tanks is the name Jonathon M. Ashwell, a U.S. Army soldier from Kansas City who did maintenance on it. The Kansas City museum paid $225,000 for the tank.
