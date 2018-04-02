WWII Hero's Medals Found Inside Goodwill Store

CHESTERFIELD - Officials with Goodwill are searching for relatives of a World War II veteran whose medals - including the Silver Star and Purple Heart - somehow wound up inside a suburban St. Louis Goodwill store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Goodwill's director of loss prevention, Ron Scanlon, saw a shadow box on a bin Wednesday at the Chesterfield store and took a closer look. Inside, he found a picture of a smiling Marine surrounded by medals taped to a red velvet liner.

A scrap of paper told the story of Marine Sgt. James Joseph McKenzie, a former prisoner of war who performed heroism during a heavy artillery barrage from the Japanese in the Philippines.

It isn't clear how the box of medals ended up at Goodwill.