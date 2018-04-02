WWU Baseball Drops Doubleheader vs. Missouri Baptist

FULTON, MO -- After having their four game win streak snapped Friday dropping both games to Missouri Baptist, the William Woods baseball team is now on a four game losing streak, falling in the double header Saturday against MBU by the scores of 4-2 in game one and 6-2 in game two.

The Owls jumped on top in the first inning, as Jordan Thompson led things off with a walk, and he was moved over to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Harrison. After a balk by MBU starter Chris Walker allowing Thompson to move onto third, Greg Hamrock hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Thompson and giving WWU a 1-0 lead.

In the next inning, Spartan starter Walker had to be removed from the game due to an injury, making the MBU coaching staff go to the bullpen. John Cavness got the ball in game one for the Owls, and held Missouri Baptist scoreless through three innings.

In the home half of the fourth, the Spartans were able to regain the lead, scoring three runs on three hits, taking a two run advantage. The team got RBI from Garrett Vail, Kyle Turner and Mykol Sostarich, giving reliever Nathan Utt some offensive help.

In the top of the fifth the Owls got one of those runs back, as Derek Fletcher led the inning off with a walk and was able to advance to second on a wild pitch by Utt. A fly-out by Eilert Meyers moved Fletcher over to third, and he was then able to score on pinch-hitter Mike Vinnitsky's grounder that was misplayed by shortstop Patrick Johnson, cutting the lead down to 3-2.

That would be the final run of the game for the team, as MBU added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to go on for the 4-2 victory. The Owls bats were quiet all afternoon, having only one hit and that was in the fourth inning by Zach Nichols. Cavness took the loss, throwing five innings of five hit ball, allowing those three runs in the fourth and striking out one. Utt shut down the Owls bats in five innings of relief, allowing one hit, one run and striking out two.

In game two, Jeremy Ahillen looked to halt the three game losing streak and win the finale against the Spartans. MBU, however, jumped on the southpaw early, scoring once in the first and the third, taking a 2-0 lead after three.

In the top of the fourth, Zach Nichols hit his first home run on the season to right field, cutting the lead down to one run. Joseph Taylor, however, who hit two home runs yesterday, led the fourth inning off with his third home run on the season, getting the run right back for MBU and taking a 3-1 lead.

The Owls again put the deficit back at one run in the top of the sixth, after getting an RBI from Jacob Harrison on a bunt, that scored Stephen Kohler who reached base earlier in the inning on a bunt as well. Each time the Owls gained some momentum, Missouri Baptist took it right back, as in the bottom half of the sixth catcher Joe Stropp led the inning off with a homerun, extending the lead back to two.

The Spartans would go on to added two more runs in the eighth and go on for the 6-2 win, sweeping the four game series over the Owls. WWU managed just three hits in game two off the bats of Hamrock, Nichols and Kohler. Stropp led the Spartans offensively going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Mike Avila got the win for MBU, throwing eight innings, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out two. Ahillen falls to 1-2 on the season, after going four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits.

The Owls drop to 9-11 (5-5 AMC) and are now tied with Hannibal-LaGrange for third place in the conference. The team will look to put a halt to their losing streak and stay undefeated at home as they welcome Benedictine-Springfield for a weekend series, starting on March 29th. First-pitch will be thrown at 12:00 p.m.