WWU Inks Montgomery County's Dakota Smith

FULTON, MO -- Head coach Darren Munns announced Thursday that Dakota Smith has signed a letter of intent to continue his education and play baseball at William Woods University.

"I am excited to sign Dakota Smith for our recruiting class. Dakota is a natural leader who has excelled at the high school level academically and on the baseball field. He exemplified the term student-athlete while at Montgomery County and I anticipate him being a big piece of our future with William Woods Baseball," said Munns.

Smith was a three-year letterwinner for the Wildcats, earning all-Eastern Missouri Conference honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. As a catcher, he led Montgomery County to the 2012 Eastern Missouri Conference championship, following up on all-district accolades in 2011.

The Montgomery City native also lettered in football for the Wildcats, earning all-conference honors in 2011 as a safety.