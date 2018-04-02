WWU Men's Golf Ranked No. 16 In Final Fall Coaches Poll

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 23 2011 Nov 23, 2011 Wednesday, November 23, 2011 7:08:00 PM CST November 23, 2011 in Sports
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

NEW YORK - The William Woods University men's golf team moved up eight spots to No. 16 in the final Golf World/Nike Golf/Golf Coaches Association of America poll of the fall, as announced Wednesday by Golf Digest magazine.

The Owls won each of the four tournaments they competed in as a team on the fall slate, including a team and individual championship at the Missouri Intercollegiate. Julian Taylor led the Owls to an eight-shot win over NCAA Division II Central Missouri, with Andrew Davis and Chris Reinert also posting top-10 individual finishes in the three-round event.

WWU will announce its spring schedule in December.

