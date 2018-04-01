WWU Men's Soccer Falls to Trojans

HANNIBAL, MO -- A goal in the 20th minute from Sebastian Burich gave the William Woods University men's soccer team an early 1-0 lead at Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't quite enough. The Owls gave up two goals in the first half, falling 3-1 to the Trojans.

Burich put the Owls on the board first, slotting the ball into the net in the 20th minute from level with the penalty spot. Marcelo Carreiro earned the assist on the goal for WWU.

Hannibal-LaGrange would equalize exactly two minutes later, going ahead in the 44th minute. The Trojans would add an insurance goal in the 59th.

After a brief delay for lightning in the 61st minute, the teams finished out the match, with WWU unable to pull closer.

The Owls fall to 3-2 in the league and are 9-6 overall. Hannibal-LaGrange moves to 4-1 in AMC play and 8-4 overall.

William Woods is back in action on October 20, hosting Missouri Baptist University. Kickoff for the match, presented by Columbia Orthopaedic Group, is set for 1 p.m.