WWU Names Two to CoSIDA Academic All-American Teams

TOWSON, MD -- Following a solid 36-19 season for the William Woods University baseball team, junior Jacob Harrison and sophomore Matt Thomas were also recognized for success in the classroom this week, earning selection to the Capital One CoSIDA Academic All-American teams in the College Division. Harrison earned first team honors as an infielder, with Thomas earning a third team selection as a pitcher.

Harrison finished the season as the second-leading hitter for the Owls, posting a .362 average behind 68 hits on the year. The leading scorer for WWU - with 42 runs - Harrison also grabbed 15 stolen bases in 20 attempts and picked up a team-high 13 sacrifice hits on the campaign. He also earned a trio of all-conference accolades, as he was recognized as a first team all-AMC selection for the second straight year as well as a member of the AMC Gold Glove team and an Academic All-AMC qualifier.

Thomas was a double threat for William Woods, finishing the season as the third-best hitter for the Owls with a .333 average and the team's RBI leader with 40. From the mound, he compiled a 6-1 record in relief, adding seven saves to lead the AMC and rank 21st nationally in the category. He compiled an era of 1.54 in 35.0 innings of work across 18 appearances, holding opponents to just a .180 batting average. The sophomore struck out 29 batters on the year, giving up just six earned runs.

This is the first time that a William Woods student-athlete has earned recognition as a CoSIDA Academic All-American. To be eligible for nomination by the institution's Sports Information Director, student-athletes must have reached sophomore academic standing, maintain a 3.300 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, must be a significant contributor to the team and must be in their second year of competition at the institution or later.