WWU's Sicht Wins NAIA Player of the Week Honors

FULTON, MO -- On Tuesday it was announced by the NAIA that William Woods sophomore Caroline Sicht has been selected as the NAIA Player of the Week.

Sicht had a breakout week, as she hit .818 (9-of-11) over five games with three home runs, while driving in nine runs. The sophomore collected at least one hit in each of her five games this week. Her best game came during the first contest of a Saturday doubleheader at Stephens College, as the Columbia, Mo., native went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI's.

On the year the infielder is hitting .340 and leads the team in home runs (4) and slugging percentage (.600).

This is the second award that the 5-4 sophomore has earned this week, on Monday she was selected as the American Midwest Conference Player of the Week.

The Owls will be back in action on Friday, as they host Lyon College in the school's annual Think Pink game. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m.