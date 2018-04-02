WWU Women Claim Second at AMC Cross Country Championships
JEFFERSON CITY -- Abby Baker led the William Woods University women's cross country team to a second-place finish at the American Midwest Conference Women's Cross Country Championship on Friday, claiming fourth place overall with a time of 19:45.0 for the 5K course. The performance earned her an at-large bid to the 2012 NAIA National Championships.
Joining Baker in Fort Vancouver, Washington, will be Courtney Henderson, who finished ninth for the second straight season with a time of 20:15.0. Amy Gangloff posted a time of 20:27.8 over the challenging 5K course, earning all-AMC honors but just missing out on an at-large qualification.
Alex Apperson earned AMC Newcomer of the Year honors, finishing 11th with a time of 20:29.3. She was followed across the line by Lee Anna Sanders in 12th, with Sanders stopping the clock at 20:36.2. Richelle Perkins posted a time of 22:50.7, claiming 23rd overall for the Owls.
Park University won the meet, with Lindsey McDonald pacing the Pirates to a team score of 35 with her third-place finish. Kristen Garwood earned Freshman of the Year honors as well as AMC Runner of the Year accolades as she set a course record with a 18:49.5 en route to the meet title. Breanna Newton was less than five seconds behind Garwood, but the 1-2 sweep didn't pay off, as the Trojans finished third with a team score of 67.
Baker, Henderson and Gangloff were joined on the All-AMC team by McDonald, Garwood and Newton. Rounding out the all-AMC honorees were Elizabeth Grubbs, Neisha Marchbanks and A'Brey Rogers of Park and Columbia College's Julia Montgomery.
Park University's Brian Renshaw was named AMC Cross Country Coach of the Year.
