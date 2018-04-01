Yappy Hour returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA — This Easter weekend, Twin Lakes Recreation Area went to the dogs.

Attendees brought their furry friends to the park Saturday to enjoy pet-friendly vendors, food trucks and craft beer. The event, called "Yappy Hour," was hosted by Columbia Parks and Recreation. About 300 people attended, a menagerie of pooches in tow.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Specialist Cassie Dins said the event is a great opportunity to spend the day with your pet, enjoy the sun and drink a few beers.

What more could you want?

"We get to serve the dog owners of Columbia, which is just something we don't always get to do," Dins said. "We have so many passionate dog and beer fans in Columbia that getting to join all of that with Parks and Rec is just fantastic."

Yappy Hour also featured live music and dog competitions for best dressed and best trick. A separate pageant was held for "adoptable" dogs.

The event was sponsored by KFRU, KPLA, NASH-FM, BXR, Columbia Deck and Fence, and Craft Beer Cellar.

Dins said money raised will go to future Parks and Recreation events.