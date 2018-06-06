Yard Art is in the Eye of the Beholder - and the Court's

CHESTERFIELD - Lawn decorations are considered art to some, but others see them as eyesores and nuisances. The debate over what is yard art and what is not has led to some city and neighborhood battles. The disagreements often involve property rights and other sticky issues. Carlos Trejos is the planning and zoning administrator for the city of Olivette, a St. Louis suburb. He says officials have to consider everyone involved, which can be difficult to balance. Two months ago, some Ballwin residents demanded action from their Board of Aldermen. They were upset about a project that a retired art teacher did on his front lawn to commemorate the Holocaust. The man was cited for littering, but his lawyer says the art display was no different than hanging Christmas lights or installing a bird bath.