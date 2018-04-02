Year after death, Michael Brown lies in relative obscurity

NORMANDY (AP) — It's been more than 15 months since Michael Brown became a household name after a white police officer shot and killed the black 18-year-old in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

But Brown's fame stands in stark contrast to the relative obscurity of his gravesite.

The final resting place of the Black Lives Matter movement icon still doesn't have a headstone. Instead, the grave at St. Peter's Cemetery about four miles from where Brown died is marked only by the letters "MB" spray-painted in orange on a concrete footing for a would-be grave marker.

Lyah LeFlore is vice president of a foundation Brown's mother helped launch in her late son's memory. She says McSpadden wants the headstone to be perfect and poetic, and that that effort "has just taken time."