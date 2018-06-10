Yearbook Prank Leads to Student's Arrest

COLUMBIA - A Columbia high school student is facing a possible felony charge after her arrest for changing a classmate's name in the school yearbook to a sexual term.

A 17-year-old Hickman High School student was arrested May 14th after allegedly changing a fellow student's last name to "masturbate" in the yearbook. The female student responsible for the prank could be charged with first-degree property damage, which is a felony, as well as harassment.

The school decided to place stickers on the altered page with the student's correct name instead of reprinting more than 700 yearbooks.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed against the student.