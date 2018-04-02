"Yesterday Is Today" Presentation at Public Library

COLUMBIA - The Center Project's Charles Dunlap spoke at the Columbia Public Library Thursday evening. He talked about the history of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, and Queer community and the struggles it has gone though since the 1940s.

The presentation was called "Yesterday is Today" because Dunlap said no matter how much time goes by, the L-G-B-T-Q community is still fighting the same fights.

"The more things change, the more things stay the same," Dunlap said.

He said the United States are moving in the right direction for equality for all sexual orientations. Dunlap said recent events like the repealling of the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" and more states legalizing same-sex marriage are good steps.

Linda Hayes, one of the eight people who attended the presentation, said learning about the history of the L-G-B-T-Q community could help keep history from repeating itself.

"I think it is a very important issue that we need to address in this community as well as across the nation," Hayes said.