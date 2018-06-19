Yoga Helped Kendricks Beat Training Camp Heat

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The blistering heat that goes along with NFL training camps is no big deal for St. Louis Rams tight end Lance Kendricks.

During the offseason, the 251-pound Kendricks got acclimatized attending hot yoga classes twice a week, doing his poses with the thermometer ratcheted up to 90 degrees for 90 minutes. He's proud to say he never ducked out.

Kendricks, a second-round pick last year, decided to give hot yoga a shot after reading articles piqued his interest. He also learned of pro athletes reporting gains in flexibility, making them less injury-prone.

Just like his rookie year, Kendricks is having a nice preseason. He muscled his way into the end zone on a 23-yard catch up the middle for the Rams' first touchdown in Saturday's victory over the Chiefs and has four receptions.

Big things were expected after Kendricks led the team with 11 receptions and three touchdowns last preseason. He had no touchdowns in the regular season, and is determined to be more than an August producer in new coach Jeff Fisher's offense.