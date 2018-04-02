Young boy who fell from Springfield window dies

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 4-year-old boy who died after falling from the third floor of a downtown Springfield building has been identified.

Police says Monday that Ashton J. Twibell died at a Springfield hospital.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says preliminary reports indicate the boy pushed a screen out of an open window on the third floor of Lofts of Seville on Sunday night, and then fell.

Police are reviewing the case to see if further investigation is needed.