Young man killed in St. Louis was student, expectant father

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The mother of a college student fatally shot in St. Louis says her son was preparing to become a father.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Joseph Lee was found dead outside his home the morning of Aug. 27. Police believe he was killed hours earlier in a drug-related robbery. His funeral was Thursday.

Windi Joseph says her son attended St. Louis Community College in Forest Park. She says he wanted to join the Marines after school and own a home with his longtime girlfriend, with whom he was expecting a baby boy.

Police have charged two people in the death. The alleged shooter is facing a first-degree murder charge, and an accomplice accused of buying a rifle used in the killing is charged with second-degree murder.