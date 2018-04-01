Young Player Grabs the Wheel of Bruins Team

COLUMBIA - Sophomore Travis Jorgenson is driving Rock Bridge through the playoffs.

He's the next great talent to come from Rock Bridge High School, and he doesn't even have his driver's license yet.

Will Echelmeier junior guard said, "He's quick. He shoots it well. When he gets in the zone, he's just hard to stop."

Call Travis Jorgenson one of the top point guards in the area, but his teammates say they have a name for him that's more fitting,'blood bath.'

Jorgenson said, "Trey Millard gave it to me. I was so intense the first game. He just came up with blood bath. Because I'm pretty intense when I play."

Matt Kelly senior guard said, "Whenever he would do a move we'd be like, 'don't do it to him blood bath.'"

That intensity helped propel Rock Bridge to another district title.

Echelmeier said, "I played with him since I was an 8th grader. He's awesome. Really good off the dribble. Seems like every time I'm open he hits me."

But last year, he learned to set up his teammates, thanks in part to playing with Bruin great Ricky Kreklow last season.

Jorgenson said, "I learned how to spot up a shooter, get him open shots which has definitely helped this year with Will. I mean it's just so fun playing with Ricky because he's obviously so good."

And Jorgenson could be that good down the road, but he's young at 15 years old. He just got his driver's permit.

Jorgenson said, "Every now and again there are some scares, but I'm a pretty decent driver."

For now, he says, he'll stick to driving to the hoop and remain the spark plug for the well-oiled Bruin machine.

Jorgenson said his favorite college player is Kansas State star Jacob Pullen. The Bruins play Waynesville tomorrow night in the sectional playoffs.