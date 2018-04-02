Young Professionals Gathered in Jefferson City to Learn From Peers

JEFFERSON CITY - Nearly eighty young professionals gathered Tuesday in Jefferson City to learn how to grow personally and professionally.

It was all part of the Mid-Missouri Young Professional Summit 2. People from five Missouri counties came to the event, learning and sharing knowledge, information and some critical skills.

"We got together to share our tips and techniques for everything from getting organized to managing our schedules to time management," said Dawn Thurnau, a participant of the event. "So it's just a great opportunity to learn from our peers."

Eighteen keynote and peer presenters gave speeches to the participants. Keynotes were "Expanding Your Beliefs: Start Thinking Outside Your Thoughts," "The Silicon Prairie is Alive and Well--How Entrepreneurs are Thriving in The Midwest," and "Improv Your Life."

"Our closing keynote is actually a improv comedy group out of Springfield who's presenting about how to improv your life and use comedy and humor in your normal daily conversations and business actions," Gus Wagner, the organizing sponsor of the event, said.

Peer presentations covered new platform of human media, home and lawn maintenance, work/life balance, managing "unstoppable" business teams and more.

Jefferson City held the first summit last October and organizers said participants want to have more events like this.