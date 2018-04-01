Young sharp in first start for Royals, beat Padres 6-1

PEORIA, Arizona (AP) - Chris Young pitched three effective innings in his first start with Kansas City since signing two weeks ago, helping the Royals to a 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Young, the 2014 AL comeback player of the year with Seattle, allowed one run and two hits and struck out three. Justin Upton narrowly missed a home run with a shot off the wall leading off the second. He scored from third when Young balked out of the windup.

The 35-year-old Young made the All-Star Game with the Padres in 2007. But he had numerous injuries and was out of the majors in 2013 before winning 12 games in 29 starts last season.

Young had made two relief stints since signing March 7.

Kendrys Morales had an RBI double off Padres starter Ian Kennedy. The unearned run was his lone blemish in four innings.