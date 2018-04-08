Young Steps Up for the Team

Senior Kevin Young has started 38 games in his career. But he didn't start Sunday against Northwestern State. And it's ironic because it was arguably the best game of his career.

"That's the best I've ever seen him play here. You expect the other guys to play good. We expect that out of Thomas and Jimmy but for Kevin to pick up his game like that, we really need him to play like that every game this year," said point guard Jason Horton.

After finishing with a career high 17 points and 13 rebounds, Coach Quin Snyder said.

Young just kept things simple.

"I told Kevin that he's not allowed to dribble, and that's not because I want to put handcuffs on him but it's because he's going to be more successful. That makes him work for position," Snyder said.

"Me not being able to dribble it forced me to use my body a whole lot more," Kevin Young said.

After Mizzou's loss to Sam Houston State, Snyder said young needed to play better, and during the past week. He asked young a tough question.

"I asked him if he really wanted to be on this team because there were times that he was walking around, and he didn't look like. Sometimes guys can get a blank look on their face. Do you want to be here or not," Snyder explained.

"Jimmy really helped me. Like Wednesday, Jimmy talked to me for like an hour and a half before we practiced," Young said.

"Kevin is the type of person, he gets down on himself, he beats himself up a lot because he wants to do it so bad. But I told him to not just be focused on the big things. Focus on the little things like rebounding the ball and the most important thing that everyone needs is to try and win," explained guard Jimmy McKinney.

And that motivation helped Young lift the team to the first win of the season.

The Tigers don't play again until they face off against UMKC on November 29th at home.