Young Toes the Line

They're called free throws, but they can be extremely costly.Just ask KU's Christian Moody. His two missed free throws at the end of regulation eventually cost his team the game against Missouri.

This season, MU senior Kevin Young knew he needed to step up to the line.

"Coach told me I need to get my free-throw percentage over 65% this year," said Young.

Mission accomplished, and then some. Young's making three out of every four free throws, a 25% improvement. One person who played a big role helping Young improve is graduate assistant Jeff Meyer, known as the "Shot Doctor."

"We're just really thrilled for Kevin," said Meyer. "He's worked really hard for it. He's been one of those guys who's been a program guy, and to see him enjoy his success, and certainly his success at the free throw line, has helped us win big basketball games."

Big games where every point is pivotal. Young hit a career-high six of seven from the line against KU. He's making them because he's mastered the mental approach.

"You have to change the thought process off of making or missing the free throws, your thought process goes to the routine," said Young. "You got to block the crowd out of your head on the road and at home. You just got to focus like there's a string attatched to your hand and the rim, and you just try to roll the ball on that string."

A string of free throws stringing together a series of Missouri wins. The Tigers hope to make it two in a row against the Sunflower State when they play Kansas State on Saturday night in Manhatten.