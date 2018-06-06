Youngsters Who Read Newspapers Keep Reading

The study was announced today during the foundation's Young Reader Conference in St. Louis. It found that teenagers are drawn to content prepared by teens and about teens. That finding provides hope for newspaper editors and publishers who worry that young people are turning to the Internet and broadcast news. Seventy-five percent of respondents who say they read newspaper content aimed at teens when they were 13 to 17 now read their hometown paper at least once a week. By comparison, 44% of those who say they did not read teen content are now regular newspaper readers.