Your View: KOMU 8 answers Randolph County murder charge comments

RANDOLPH COUNTY - KOMU 8 News recently posted a web story about a Randolph County man who was charged with the murder of his wife. KOMU 8 News received a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office with information about what was reported to them. However, some viewers criticized the web story, saying KOMU 8 News did not fully report what happened.

On Facebook, viewer Mckensie Stone Johnson said, "Like always the media doesn't tell the whole story."

Viewer Mindy Bibles said she agreed with Johnson and that, "As I know the media leaves out, and adds information for a reaction from the public."

Viewer Wendy Sommerfeld Huntsman said, "I heard he has a medical condition called Alzheimer's," and viewer Kristy Walz said, "Yes, and I wish they would put that in their news story."

We talked to staff at KOMU 8 News to get an explanation as to why the initial coverage of the story was missing information.

KOMU 8's News Director Randy Reeves said, when it comes to a story like this, sometimes viewers are absolutely right when it comes to missing information.

"But that's because we haven't been given the whole story or hadn't had the opportunity to acquire the whole story," Reeves said. "In this case we went with what we knew at that particular time."

KOMU 8's Content Manager Matt Johnson said when sheriff's offices send a press release, it often only has limited information and the whole story might not be there in the first version of events.

"Facts come out slowly in those situations, and every story develops over time.," Johnson said. "But with specifically murder stories, we don't know that it is murder right away in some cases. The important thing to realize is that every story develops over time and we have to be careful with the facts to only report what we know when we know it."

Reeves said when viewers comment on stories, it gives KOMU 8 News the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the issue.

'That happens a lot," Reeves said. "Sometimes a detail like this might not be in the original version of the story, but with a little push from the folks who knew them well, we were able to get some more details and follow that up."

Reeves said after receiving viewer comments, KOMU 8 News was able to send a reporter to follow-up on the story the next day.

So, what do you think about KOMU 8's initial coverage of the press release?