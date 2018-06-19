Your View: Showing License Plates of Speeding Drivers

4 years 6 months 4 days ago Friday, December 13 2013 Dec 13, 2013 Friday, December 13, 2013 6:27:00 PM CST December 13, 2013 in Your View
By: Jamie Ries & Ruohan Xu, KOMU 8 News Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - Komu 8's Jim Riek's story about where drivers speed in Columbia caused quite a stir on our website. Some people complained about the newsworthiness of the story, others about the use of license plates.


Columbia resident, Charles Willard, wrote to KOMU 8 in an email. He questioned the newsworthiness of the story.

"Jim, People speed? Really? I'm shocked," Willard said. ‘As news, this falls into the Dog Bites Man category. Human nature is to go a few miles over the limit. The police look for those traveling 10.. 20.. 30 miles per hour too fast."


But one Columbia driver, Dalton Dinwiddie, said he does not think people should be speeding at all.

"That's how people get hit by cars and that's how your best friend gets taken away from you," Dinwiddie said. "That happened with me."


KOMU 8 news director, Stacey Woelfel, said he thinks people want us to be looking out for this sort of thing.


"There is no medium for the people to go after and fix those problems, they have to depend on somebody that has the ear of the politicians, the chance to talk to a lot of people at one time," Woelfel said. "And that's what we do."


Another Columbia driver, Ben Rogers, wrote to KOMU 8's email. He said he was disappointed by its use of license plates.

"While I know that I am not alone in this, I find it very inconsiderate and quite frankly inappropriate to show license plates and faces of the vehicles and drivers in the story," Rogers said.


Columbia driver, Samara Eagen, said she can see why people would be upset about our use of license plates.


"I know you guys want to show people where people are speeding," Eagen said. "[But] I wouldn't like it (to show my plate if I were speeding). I don't want to show that I broke the law."


Woelfel said there is no law against showing license plates.


"Those are cars licensed by the state department, they are driving in a public street paid by tax payer's money, we were looking at it from a public area," Woelfel said. "There is no expectation of privacy with a car driving on the street."


To Dinwiddie, the bottom line is people need to drive safe.


"I mean, whether you speed or not, the smarter decision is to not speed and to be safe," Dinwiddie said.

Woelfel said police may the drivers a grace period.


"I don't think they have to [give them a grace period]," Woelfel said. "I think the people who are picked on the story were going far over the speed limit before we mention and show it."

You can see the original story here

To tell us what you think, you can write to us on our email at: news@komu.com, Twitter at @komunews, or on our Facebook page

 

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°