Your View: Viewers Question Snowstorm Coverage

COLUMBIA - During last month's snow storms, KOMU 8 reporters were in the thick of things reporting on road conditions, school closures, and traffic while advising Mid-Missouri to stay home. In this week's Your View, we examine our coverage of the snowstorm.

During the morning of the second storm, KOMU advised viewers to stay off the roads. Some viewers questioned our decision to send reporters out to provide updates on the status of Mid-Missouri roads while advising viewers to stay home. A KOMU viewer emailed us this comment:

"Each person that spoke during the 6 to 6:45 time frame this morning talked about how dangerous the roads were and how Mo-Dot/City of Columbia did not want people on the roads. Yet you had multiple people out driving around and reporting. You recommend one thing, but can't live up to your recommendations and set a poor example. That said I understand why those working on the roads want us off the roads."

Another KOMU viewer thinks it's important for a reporter to show why the viewer should stay home.

"They were I think proving their point. They went out and got evidence and saw how bad the roads were and then they were able to tell people that the roads weren't safe."

KOMU 8 News Director Stacey Woelfel said the media helps more than just the viewers.

"Emergency people work with the media to provide information. They need us to get the information out and what roads are closed, what people should avoid, what roads are reopened. You might remember with the first snow storm where there was at I-70 and 63 was closed for a while. Well, you have to use the media to get that information out," said Woelfel.

What do you think? Do you think reporters are needed out in the field during times of severe weather? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or Google Plus.