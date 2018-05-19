Youth Baseball Tournament Near St. Louis County Landfill to Move

BRIDGETON (AP) - A youth baseball tournament is moving from fields near a St. Louis County landfill amid health concerns.

The third annual Cinco de Mayo Slugfest tournament was scheduled to be played this weekend at the Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Complex. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a high amount of gamma radiation was found in a soil sample collected last week from a parking lot drainage at the athletic complex, which is less than a mile from the radioactive West Lake Landfill.

The tests were organized by nearby residents after an attorney suing the landfill's owner donated a radiation detector. A tournament organizer says some parents among the nearly 100 teams expected raised concerns about the original location. Tests were not conducted on soil from the ball fields.