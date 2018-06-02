Zastryzny Shuts Down Georgia

The Missouri Tigers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 Friday night behind a second career shutout from pitcher Rob Zastryzny.

Zastryzny (2-5) had pitched well so far this season, but was plagued by a lack of run support in his first six starts. Against the Bulldogs, the junior from Corpus Christi, Texas, took matters into his own hands, striking out four and allowing just seven hits en route to the win.

Keaton Steele hit a two-run homerun in the fourth to put the Tigers up 2-0, giving Zastryzny all the support he would need.



After cruising through the first six innings, Zastryzny had to work around two singles in the seventh, but managed to keep Georgia off the board.



In the top of the eighth, the Tigers loaded the bases after Steele was intentionally walked. Scott Sommerfeld was hit by a pitch in the next at bat to make it 3-0 Mizzou and freshman infielder Josh Lester grounded into a fielder's choice, driving in another insurance run.



Zastryzny allowed just one hit over the final two frames to record his first shutout since going the distance against Texas Tech last season.



The win moves the Tigers to 10-16 on the season and 3-7 in SEC play. The series with Georgia resumes tomorrow at 7p.m.