Zastryzny Throws Gem in 6-2 Win

COLUMBIA - Rob Zastryzny was dominant in Mizzou's (3-6) 6-2 victory over San Francisco Friday night at Taylor Stadium, tossing 10 strikeouts in a complete game, his first since Apr. 27, 2012, when he threw all nine innings in a 9-0 win at Texas Tech. The lefty found his rhythm after the first inning, shutting out the Dons and allowing just three hits over the game's final eight frames while earning eight of his 10 strikeouts over the final eight frames.

The Tigers amassed a season-high nine hits at the plate in the Friday night win, and they fell just one run shy of the season-high seven. Case Munson shined offensively for the home squad, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a RBI double, scoring twice. Dylan Kelly also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while driving in the winning run. Logan Pearson went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI as well. But the story of the night was Zastryzny, who earned his first win of the season while helping the Tigers to their third-straight win.

Three straight two-out doubles for San Francisco put the visiting Dons on top 2-0 in the top of the first, answering a good start by Zastryzny that featured a groundout and two strikeout. The Tigers went down scoreless in the bottom of the frame, and Zastryzny responded with an eight-pitch gem of an inning that featured two more strikeouts. Mizzou again went down quietly in the bottom of the second.

After the Dons were held scoreless in the third, the Tigers threatened after back-to-back singles by Munson and Pearson as Kendall Keeton dropped a sac bunt to advance the runners. Dane Opel popped up to third, and Kelly wore a pitch to load the bases. Scott Sommerfeld's infield single brought home two after an errant throw, knotting the game at two after three innings.

After the teams traded scoreless at-bats, the fifth inning was highlighted by a spectacular defensive play to close out the frame, with Shane Segovia bare-handing a bunt and gunning the ball to first, where Keaton Steele beat the runner with a split on first base to end the inning. Keeton singled to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Dane Opel bunted him to second. Kelly laced a liner over the second baseman's head, allowing Keeton to score to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead over the Dons. Josh Lester sent a single to center, scoring Kelly for a 4-2 lead. Both teams went scoreless in the sixth and seventh as Zastryzny kept the Dons off balance yet again.

Lester started the eighth with a great defensive play, fielding a short hop and nailing the runner at first, and a lineout and strikeout ended the frame. Keaton Steele led off the eighth by reaching on error, and a sacrifice bunt advanced him to second. Munson doubled him home with a shot to left, pushing the Mizzou lead to three. Pearson singled Munson in to give Mizzou a 6-2 lead heading to the final inning. Zastryzny finished off the Dons easily in the final frame, allowing one baserunner in the last three outs.

The Tigers square off against the Dons Saturday (March 9) at 2 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.