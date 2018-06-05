Zellner, Greiwe, Smith sweep HAAC Baseball top honors

KANSAS CITY - Regular season and tournament champion Central Methodist swept the individual awards when the 2013 All-Heart of America Athletic Conference baseball teams were announced Monday. The Eagles took up 11 spots on the All-HAAC first, second and honorable mention teams.

Junior first baseman Jesse Zellner was chosen the HAAC Player of the Year. Senior pitcher Drew Greiwe was named the HAAC Pitcher of the Year, and coach Fred Smith was selected the HAAC Coach of the Year.

Zellner was the Eagles' offensive leader in a number of categories, including batting average (.389), doubles (9), home runs (7), RBI (42) and slugging percentage (.655). He was also the conference leader in slugging percentage and home runs and compiled a 15-game hitting streak during the season.

Greiwe has rewritten the Central Methodist record books after compiling a perfect 9-0 record in 10 starts thus far in 2013 that includes eight complete games and two shutouts. The only unanimous selection to the all-conference team, Greiwe is ranked #10 in the NAIA in innings pitched per game (7.1), opponent batting average (.186) and hits allowed per 9 IP (5.8). He is currently 16-2 with a 2.42 ERA in his two seasons at CMU.

In his sixth and final season at Central Methodist, Smith led his team to a pair of championships as the Eagles earned an automatic berth to the NAIA World Series Opening Round. The Eagles have won 15 of their last 19 games and did not allow a run in two HAAC Tournament games.

Zellner and Greiwe are joined on the All-HAAC first team by junior second baseman Mike Wagner and senior catcher Daniel Peters. Wagner was also named to the honorable mention team as a pitcher, while Peters was a Rawlings Gold Glove Team selection.

Wagner is third on the team with a .354 batting average and one homerun, 18 RBI, 35 hits, four doubles and 22 runs scored. In 10 appearances, he is 7-3 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA while totaling 47.1 innings pitched and 63 strikeouts against only 23 runs allowed.

Peters is second on the team with a .360 clip, 14 RBI, two triples, 45 hits, two triples, seven doubles and 15 runs scored. He has committed only two errors in a team-leading 268 chances.

Eagles' senior third baseman Mike Allen, senior outfielder Shane Lowe and junior designated hitter T.J. Singh were named to the All-HAAAC second team.

Allen is hitting .270 with one homer, 16 RBI, four doubles, 27 hits and 15 runs scored.

Lowe has been an anchor in center field all season for Central Methodist while batting .274 with five homers, 18 RBI, two triples, eight doubles, 32 hits and a team-high 25 runs scored. He is a team-high 20-of-21 in stolen base attempts.

Singh is batting .326 with two bombs, 16 RBI, one triple, five doubles, 30 hits and 18 runs scored.

In addition to Wagner, Central Methodist shortstop Neal DeMartin, outfielder Kyle Poynter and pitcher Tyler Paule were All-HAAC honorable mention picks.

DeMartin is fourth on the team batting .346 with nine RBI, one triple, three doubles, 36 hits and 18 runs scored.

Poynter is hitting .282 at the plate with five homers, 28 RBI, four doubles, 29 hits and 16 runs scored.

In nine starts on the hill, Paule is 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA. In 54.1 innings pitched, he has totaled 37 strikeouts against only 18 runs allowed.

Greiwe was one of three repeat selections to the first team, joined by Evangel pitcher Blake McKnight and Graceland outfielder Alex Pena.