Zim Schwartze Named 911 Director in Springfield

COLUMBIA - The former director of the Columbia and Boone County office of Emergency Management will begin a new job in Springfield, Missouri in January 2013.

Zim Schwartze will serve as the Director of Emergency Communications in Springfield beginning in January 2013. Schwartze formerly headed the 911 center in Columbia and Boone County, working with the police department and emergency management agency.

Schwartze worked for the City of Columbia for nearly two decades before her recent move. Her position as the EMA director was eliminated by the city in May.