Zimmerman and Wife Say the Other was Aggressor

LAKE MARY, Fla. - George Zimmerman and his wife are accusing each other of being the aggressor in a conflict that sent police officers to her father's house.

Lake Mary Police spokesman Zach Hudson says the estranged husband and wife are blaming each other for starting the fight Monday afternoon.

Shellie Zimmerman says on a 911 call that her estranged husband punched her father in the nose, grabbed an iPad out of her hand and smashed it and threatened them both with a gun.

She also says on the call that he had his hand on his gun while he was in his car.

Zimmerman hadn't been arrested by late afternoon.

Shellie Zimmerman filed for divorce last week, saying she and her husband had separated a month after he was acquitted of any crime for fatally shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.