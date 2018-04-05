Zimmerman Declines to Testify in Trial

By: The Associated Press

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - George Zimmerman has declined to testify in his second-degree murder trial.

The judge asked Zimmerman what his decision was on Wednesday afternoon. He said that he decided not to take the stand after discussing it with his lawyers.

The defense planned to rest later in the afternoon.

Jurors already have heard Zimmerman's account of his fatal fight with Trayvon Martin from police interview recordings that were played in the courtroom.

Zimmerman is pleading not guilty, claiming he shot the 17-year-old Martin in self-defense.