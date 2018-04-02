Zobrist hits 2 HRs, Royals beat Jays 7-6

TORONTO (AP) - Ben Zobrist hit two home runs, Eric Hosmer singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Zobrist, who went 3 for 4 and scores three runs, also homered in the first and doubled and scored in the sixth.

Yordano Ventura (6-7) gave up five runs and six hits in seven innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since April.

Wade Davis worked the eighth and Greg Holland pitched around a walk and a single for his 23rd save. Josh Donaldson grounded out to end it, stranding the tying run at third.

Facing new Blue Jays reliever Mark Lowe, Zobrist tied it at 5 with a drive to right. Lorenzo Cain doubled and scored on Hosmer's base hit, Kendrys Morales singled Hosmer to third and Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly.

Lowe (0-2) was charged with three runs after allowing just four in 34 prior appearances this season.

Jose Bautista hit two solo homers and Josh Donaldson added a two-run drive, but Toronto's winning streak ended at three.