Zombie-themed 5K brings out Columbia families

COLUMBIA - Although it is nowhere near Halloween, some Columbia runners faced their fears by participating in a zombie-themed 5K run Saturday morning.

The Zombie Run 5K took place at Fear Fest Haunted House in Columbia near I-70W.

During the 5K, runners dashed away from actors dressed as zombies. Each runner had a few flags tied around their waist. If the zombies took all of their flags, the runner was disqualified.

Victor Shoust, one of the kids running in the race, was confident about his success in the 5K.

"I think I might be faster than some of the zombies."

Jacob Wohlers, another participant, said he has been training for 5Ks for a while, but the Zombie Run 5K was different.

"This one was cool! There's like zombies and stuff so that's pretty cool."

Around 35 runners participated in the Zombie Run 5K.