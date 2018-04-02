Zombies invade the last Thursday Night Live in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The zombies were out for the last Thursday Night Live of the season.

The event, nicknamed "ZombieNightLive," kicked off at 6 p.m. with the band Hero Quest which plays only TV and movie theme songs.

At 7 p.m., Dr. Zhivegas, a dance band from St. Louis, took the stage.

"There's no better way to celebrate Halloween than listening to good live music with a good crowd," concert attendee Mary McGuire said.

Many of the attendees dressed up for the occasion, some as zombies. Andrew Hunt was one of these "zombies."

"I dressed up because I thought, it's almost Halloween, why not?" Hunt said.