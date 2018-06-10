Zoning Concerns

The Fulton planning and zoning committee met last night to discuss changing the zoning of a well-traveled street. The proposed ordinance would rezone Bluff Street from a strictly residential area to a split residential and commercial zone. Bluff street prides itself on its history. Several of the houses on the street date back to the late 1800s. However, businesses have encroach on the area. Ron Forbis, the owner of a used car lot, said his business needs a place to grow.

"A small business owner like myself won't have anyplace to go except to go into a residential area," Forbis said.

Residents on Bluff Street are quite concerned about the new ordinance. One resident was concerned that the face of the historic neighborhood would be changed if businesses were allowed to come in. However, Fulton planning director Les Hudson said the ordinance would limit the types of businesses.

"I think its gonna benefit those folks quite a bit because it's gonna narrow down what can be there. There won't be any more car lots," Hudson said.

The ordinance would also keep renovations in character with the neighborhood. Forbis expects more businesses in the neighborhood , but no more car lots.