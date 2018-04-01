Zoning for Student Housing Complex Approved

COLUMBIA - The City Council Monday night unanimously approved a zoning change allowing the construction of another student housing complex.

The construction will be part of the Crosscreek Center, just south of Stadium Boulevard Exit off of U.S. Highway 63. The developer, Asset Plus, is based in Houston and currently has built complexes in 19 college towns. This will be it first property in Columbia.

Some commuters in the area are concerned. Currently, some commuters travel along from Stadium to Maguire Boulevard to get to Lemone Industrial Boulevard. That's less congested to get to work at the businesses along Lemone. However, some fear that the addition of more than 600 students vehicles may make that commute more of a hassel.

Crockett Engineering of Columbia is drawing up plans for the developer. Tim Crockett of Crockett Engineering says it is committed to relieveing congestion.

"The company is in the process of working out a shuttle in case they are unable to get a deal with the Columbia Transit Authority," said Crockett. "That will really help cut the amount of potential traffic down."

The housing complex is 23 acres and have eight buildings with 654 bedrooms.