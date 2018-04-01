Zweifel Auctioning Off Unclaimed Ozzie Smith Autograph

COLUMBIA-- An autograph from former Cardinal short stop Ozzie Smith is among the items listed in the state's upcoming unclaimed property auction.



State Treasurer Clint Zweifel said in a release Friday that the auction is scheduled for Tuesday in Columbia. He says more than 1,000 items will be auctioned, including gold, silver and collectible coins and the autograph from Cardinal Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, who retired in 1996.



Zweifel says the items represent less than 1 percent of the $600 million held in more than 3.5 million owner accounts. The items in the auction are collected from safe deposit boxes turned over to the state after five years of no contact with the owners



This year the treasurer received unclaimed property from more than 1,200 safe deposit boxes.