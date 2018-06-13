1216contributions

JEFFERSON CITY - A Democratic state house member has proposed a bill creating new restrictions on campaign contributions.

Rep. Jason Kander, D-Kansas City, pre-filed legislation Thursday that would cap the amount of money individuals can donate to candidates. Under the legislation, donations to candidates for house races would be capped at $500, $1,000 for senate campaigns and $2,000 for statewide offices.

Under federal campaign finance laws, donations to candidates are limited to $5,000. Missouri is one of only a few states that doesn't have any state limits on campaign donations.

Kander's bill would also ban lawmakers from accepting gifts from lobbyists. Additionally, lawmakers could not work as lobbyists for two years after leaving office.

Kander, along with Rep. Tim Flook, R-Liberty, sponsored ethics reform legislation in 2010.

To view the full campaign finance bill, click here.