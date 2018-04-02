2017 MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Monday that Columbia will host the 2017 Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Show-Me Bowl. The MSHSAA Board decided to hold the event in Columbia at its annual meeting Friday.

"This is a great opportunity for us. The Show-Me Bowl has actually been in St. Louis for about 20 years, so we're really excited to have it here," Megan McConachie, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau's marketing and communications manager, said.

McConachie said since the St. Louis Rams left the state, there might be questions about whether or not that facility still be available. She wondered if that helped Columbia get the event.

The championship football games will be played on MU's Faurot Field.

"The weekend that the Show-Me Bowl will be on is actually the weekend of Thanksgiving, so typically here in Columbia is very quiet and pretty slow. So this is going to be a great influx of visitors, which means a lot of revenue for the city," McConachie said.

The City of Columbia partnered with the MU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics to put together a proposal for MSHSAA a few months ago. Other supporting partners are Columbia's lodging community, the Boone County Commission, the Columbia Hospitality Association and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

"One of the great advantages is the central location we have. We're easy to get to from all over the state," McConachie said. "Also being able to to play at a school like Mizzou, is a really once-in-a-lifetime experience for a lot of these athletes."

The MSHSAA Board awarded the Show-Me Showdown basketball championships for 2018-2022 to Springfield. Columbia will have the basketball championships for one more year in 2017.

"It's disappointing that they are gonna be moving. They've been here for about 20 years. It's always a great couple of weekends. But we're trying to look at the bright side- we have a really great staff that's going to look at bringing in other event during the time that they would normally be here that's so we're going to look really hard to make sure new visitors come in during that time," McConachie said.