37 Callaway County Kids Shop for Christmas with Cops

FULTON - Police cars turned on emergency lights and sirens to take kids to buy their own gifts Saturday. Fulton Police officers became to the personal escorts of 37 young shoppers from Callaway County.

"It's great. They see it as a different light. A lot of time they only see law enforcement... but now they see it as a different light. Plus they get a ride in a police car, or a fire truck or a paramedic, and play with the lights and sirens," said Fulton Police Dept. Sgt. Joe Schramm.

The program has been in effect for six years.