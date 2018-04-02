911 Accident Report Leads Police to Shooting Investigation

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday after responding to a 911 call reporting an accident on I-70.

According to police around 1:15 Thursday morning a witness called 911 to report a vehicle driving westbound on I-70 at the 128 mile marker. The vehicle had crossed over the median and was driving in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle was driving the wrong way with one headlight out.

Officers arrived to the scene and and saw median cables lying across the eastbound lanes but did not see the vehicle.

About 15 minutes later a Boone County Sheriff's Deputy saw the possible suspect vehicle and tried to stop them but did not. The deputy made contact with the driver at a hospital emergency where she told the deputy the 35-year-old male victim had come to her home on Hendrix and had multiple gun shot wounds so she drove him to the emergency room.

According to police the victim was not cooperative during the investigation Thursday.

Columbia Police Sergeant Joe Bernhard said there is no more new information and the investigation is still going on.