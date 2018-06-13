COLUMBIA - Local and regional gospel performers delivered toe-tapping performances on Sunday to wrap-up Black History Month. The annual event featured a gospel music celebration and soul food feast hosted by Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Attendees tapped their toes and clapped their hands to shows from three different performers. This included Columbia's Robert Wilson as well as Columbia's TaDaw, a gospel and hip-hop group. The Dynamic Silver Wings drove from St.Louis to perform at the event.

Wilson said he's participated in the event for the past 10 years. He said this event recognizes gospel music and pays tribute to African-American roots. He said slaves relied on singing to raise each other's spirits, something slave owners couldn't take away from them.

"This puts the exclamation point on the whole month. Because we're coming to the close of this month. But as far as I'm concerned, Black History is every month," said Robert.

Attendees munched on a soul food feast following the musical performances.