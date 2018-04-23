Art-i-Fact Presented the Gallery and Museum Crawl

COLUMBIA- Art-i-Fact sponsored the seventh annual MU Campus Gallery and Museum Crawl Thursday evening, at nine different locations on campus. Many of the works on display were created by professional artists as well as some students.

Participants enjoyed a night of art, music, culture and prizes. The Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education donated a $100 gift card to the University Bookstore, and it will be awarded to one raffle winner.

Art-i-Fact aims to create a network of venues on the MU campus to present a variety of artistic, scientific, and cultural experiences for the entire community.