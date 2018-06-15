Ashland Man in Custody for Alleged Rape

BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia Police Department confirmed tonight that it issued an arrest warrant for 62-year-old Donald Fisher.

Fisher turned himself into the Boone County Sheriff's Department today. He was charged with second degree statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Fisher is in the Boone County Jail under a $100,000 bond and has been ordered not to have contact with anyone under age 17.

An Ashland woman who said she is connected to the case told KOMU 8 News the alleged incident happened at a Columbia motel. She claimed Fisher forced a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him while another girl watched.

The woman said the Ashland Police did nothing to help with the investigation. Just last month, the city council voted the police chief out of office. Tonight Ashland officers refused to comment on the arrest.