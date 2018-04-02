Board of Education Agrees on Tax Resolution

JEFFERSON CITY - The Board of Education unanimiously agreed Thursday night not to allow another tax increase for the next five years if voters approve a 55-cent tax increase on the April Ballot.

That 55-cent tax would support a new high school and elementary school. Thirty cents of the increase would go toward the schools, while a 25 cent tax levy would help with safe transportations of students, security, technology, and professional development for faculty and staff.

With the proposed tax in sight, Superintendent Brian Mitchell recommended to the rest of the board that no further tax increases be allowed over the next five years.

"I feel confident that making that commitment for five more years is a good gesture to share with our community, that we are asking for what we need, and we won't be back soon," said Mitchell.

The rest of the board agreed without further discussion.