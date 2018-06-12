BODY CAM_HAYNES

COLUMBIA - Body camera usage across the country has increased transparency and accountability for local police departments. The state of Missouri however, might have lower departmental participation in comparison to other states across the country.

St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield Police Departments are not using body cameras. For Missouri Police Departments that are using body cameras, like the Columbia and Fulton Police Departments, some might not be using them in all situations, for example, with SWAT units.

On March 28, 2018, the Columbia Police Department issued a 284-page police report from the 2017 officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of Clarence Coats.

The police report said CPD Officer Papineau, the officer who shot and killed Coats on May 13, was not wearing a body camera. The report stated since Papineau was a member of the SWAT team who responded "directly to the scene per procedure on call-ins for active shooter events," he was not wearing, nor did he need, a body-worn camera.

The Columbia Police Department said it could not provide a response by deadline when KOMU 8 News asked for comment about SWAT Team body cam usage.

Upturn, Inc., in conjunction with The Leadership Conference, produced a policy scorecard on Police Body Worn Cameras, which rank more than 75 different cities across the nation on things like footage access, footage review, footage misuse and police accessibility.

St. Louis is the only Missouri city on the list. It had positive marks for the availability of a policy, but the department does not use body cameras, so it had missing or negative marks for a number of other categories.