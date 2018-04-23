Body Found Is That of Manhunt Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has confirmed that the body found in the Trowbridge Livestock Center on the MU campus is that of the suspect in a manhunt Friday night.

MU News Bureau released a statement Saturday stating that the MUPD responded to a call of a deceased person around 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the Trowbridge Livestock Center on southeast campus. The News Bureau says the death appears to be a suicide with no evidence of foul play. University Police believed the deceased was the suspect of Friday's manhunt. Columbia Police confirmed the identity of the body after further investigation.

The identity of the individual is not being released at this time while family is notified.

A female victim identified the man as the one who was looking into her window as she was getting dressed on May 1st, prompting her to call police on the man.

The search for the suspect began Friday at 7:49 p.m when officers with the Columbia Police Department said they responded to a suspicious person in the 3100 block of Rock Quarry Road.

According to officials, they pursued the man on foot after he took off running into the woods northeast of Rock Quarry Road. A K-9 unit and Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter were called in at 8:02 p.m. to help search for the subject in the woods.

Officers said they searched the woods for four hours and did not find the subject. The search was called off Friday at 11:57 p.m.

The Columbia Police Department said the subject might have been involved in the burglaries and sexual offenses that happened recently in the 3100 block of East Stadium Boulevard, 4100 block of Lenoir and 2200 block of Grindstone Parkway. Police said he may have also been related to offenses from 2013 around East Campus and downtown.

Police remind residents to be aware when out, lock doors and windows at night, walk in well-lit areas and in pairs when possible.